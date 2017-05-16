Every now and then, childhood images of various celebrities surface and have us playing the ‘guess who’ game. We laid our hands on a fresh lot of pictures, so we’re back to the drill. Let the recognising games begin.

That’s the birthday boy and Masaan actor Vicky Kaushal.

Alia Bhatt wasn’t as cute while growing up apparently. Or not?

Somethings just don’t change. Like Aamir Khan’s smile.

On your right is Mrs Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Looks like the genes have been kind on Shahid Kapoor.

You won’t get to see Baywatch babe Priyanka Chopra in this avatar anymore.

Last but not the least, the Badshah Shah Rukh Khan.

Images: Pinterest