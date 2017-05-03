Despite an army of Beliebers behind him, singer and songwriter Justin Bieber has managed to amass a sizeable number of detractors as well. And why not; he never fails to disappoint them. A recently released backstage tour rider for his upcoming gig in India has brought forth various ludicrous demands from the singer, including peculiar items like mint and watermelon gum, vinegar chips, Swedish fish and a licensed female masseuse from Kerala. Here’s how bizarre it can get:

120-people convoy!

“A convoy of 10 luxury sedans and 2 Volvo buses will be at the disposal of the artist and his entourage of 120 people throughout their stay with a Rolls Royce reserved for the Grammy winner himself. There will be special security cars comprising of Z+ level security and Maharashtra Police personnel,” the report said.

10 containers flying in

It was also informed that 10 containers will be flown in with items like a ping pong table, playstation, IO HAWK, sofa set, washing machine, refrigerator, upholstery, wardrobe cupboard, massage table that will be used backstage.

Bieber dishes

Apart from arrangements for a Jacuzzi ‘to unwind before he takes to the stage,’ the Sorry singer has reserved two five-star hotels. He’ll also get five dishes per day named after his songs through his four-day stay.

Elevator blocked

The hotel will convert itself into Bieber’s private villa with three floors of the hotel being booked for the artist and his entourage and one elevator blocked on all 4 full days for Bieber alone, according to the report.

Hipster desi

A special Indian Yoga Casket containing aromatic essential oils; jasmine, mogra, rose and camphor incense sticks; and books on chakras and yoga asanas will be placed in Bieber’s suite. Plus, 100 hangers, cans of wildberries and vanilla room freshners, dove body wash, hydrating lip balms will also accompany a ‘24 hour fitness centre with a steam room’

No lilies

Of course it’s India so why not add further to the cliché. Scented flowers and ‘health-focussed’ foods like coconut water, almond milk, strawberry and vanilla protein powder will give company to fresh flowers, but with a rider that they can’t be lilies.

Choppers for local commute!

A private jet and a chopper have been kept on stand-by to meet the artist’s immediate travel demands in India. Bieber will even be flying into the stadium on a chopper as taking the roads is too mainstream.

13 green rooms!

A total of 13 rooms have been demanded backstage. They will include Justin Bieber’s Room, a JB Family Room, dancer Rooms, a production room, a tour management room, a road management office, a tour accountant office, a security office and a jam room.

What is Alkaline water?

The Let Me Love You singer has also demanded 24 still water bottles, 24 alkaline water bottles (?), four energy drinks, six vitamin water bottles, six cream sodas as well as a cooler packed with assorted juices. Other beverages include four natural juices, four vanilla protein drinks and half a gallon of almond milk.

And organic turkey?

The Canadian has also requested vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce, diced fruit, organic bananas and seedless grapes. He demands that snacks must also include a deli platter of organic turkey, lettuce, colby and provolone cheese, black olives, as well as green and banana peppers. A large pack of Swedish Fish, boxes of Ritz Bitz peanut butter and cheese sandwiches and multiple packs of Haribo Cola Gummies are also

‘Lo-rise socks’

Two packages of plain white crew-neck T-shirts, in sizes XS and L and the same quantity of white tank tops, sizes L and XL have been demanded by the 23-year-old alongside three packages of white lo-rise socks, size XS and L.

Image: Pinterest