As 90s kids, a lot of us have grown up idolising Madhuri Dixit as the alpha-female, the woman of our dreams; the one who actually made our hearts go Dhak Dhak. It’s her 49th birthday today and how can we not relive some of her best dance moves that still find a place in the dying hours of every afterparty.

Choli Ke Peechhe

The movie turned on its head after this song and so did we. Mrs Nene was simply fabulous in this song and we’re still figuring out how to twerk like her.

Dhak Dhak

It won’t be an exaggeration if we call this one of the hottest songs of the decade. And with the loud thrusts and hip movements, we all feel like Madhuri a few drinks later.

Chane Ke Khet

Anjaam might be remembered for Shah Rukh Khan in his dark avatar, but this song became an equally big rage. And it still is one, right?

Maar Daala

The high points of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas lived on to be the grandeur, the tragedy and definitely the dance. We’re sure you do the Hara Rang step everytime you’re squating on the floor drunk.

Mera Piya Ghar

Apart from that young cousin who will perform at this song during a sangeet function, there’s also a drunk friend who call upon their internal Madhuri at every afterparty at the mere sound of it.

