Fans of the popular American sitcom Friends from across the globe have been unsuccessfully gunning for the cast to come together for one more time since donkey’s years. But Indian TV fans have managed to pull off the unthinkable by convincing the cast and crew of the cult show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to join forces for a second coming.

And the showmakers have now invited name suggestions in a funny promo as the best one will actually be adopted as the moniker for the second season that will take shape in the form of a web series. We’re jumping this bandwagon and here are our picks.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: On Public Demand

As mentioned earlier, the show has been brought back as a result of huge support from the audiences much later after it went off air. The name could be a tribute to the same.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Masala Maar Ke

Though Maya Sarabhai would call this name typically middle class, but the show is coming back after more than a decade. The least we’re expecting is some more masala.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Now Online

After being aired on the Star TV network, the show will now be available online on Hotstar. The internet could therefore be the inspiration for the name as well.

Ab Ki Baar, Sarabhai Sarkaar

Umm…we have the liberty to go outrageous with the name choices too sometimes. No?

Sarabhai v Sarabhai Season 2

A great man once said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication. So why not keep it straightforward and just call a spade a spade.