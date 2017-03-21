A Kim Kardashian-inspired YouTuber recently invited her BFF to have a threesome with her boyfriend and herself. Moreover, they vlogged about it. Think this isn’t bizarre enough? These other YouTubers will make you think again.

Dr Sandra Lee

Also known as Dr Pimple Popper, the dermatologist has garnered close to 2.5 million subscribers on YouTube by simply…popping pimples. She also gives insights into the world of hair and nail care but her USP is drilling out pus from under her patients’ skins.

HowToBasic

This Australian YouTube channel has over eight million subscribers. And what does it do? It shows bizarre visual gags disguised as how-to tutorials. The person featured in the videos does not speak or show his face, and remains anonymous.

The Licking Guy

Any guesses about this one? Yes, he actually licks stuff, from buildings to people’s tongues. You have to see it to believe it!

PS He’s got 1.2 lakh followers!

Cyriak

This digital animator has earned a cult following of close to one million subscribers with an insane cavalcade of worm-shaped cats and madly multiplying lambs. Have a look and judge for yourself.

Filthy Frank

And finally, we present the protagonist of the TVFilthyFrank YouTube channel who is known for his offensive, shocking, alternative, and filthy brand of humour. His video titled Do the Harlem Shake (Original) has been viewed almost 60 million and spawned the Harlem Shake meme.