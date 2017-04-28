Hurray it’s time for another long weekend! Other parts of the country might still be working this Monday but we’re celebrating Maharashtra Day on May 1 here, just in case you didn’t know. And while some folks might be travelling or hosting house parties during this three-day break, some others are just sitting back and relaxing at home.

And if you’re one of them, here’s how you can utilise this time to bond better with your partner, apart from the multiple rounds of sex that is.

Cook together

Go online, look for easy recipes and venture out on a grocery-buying adventure. The act of cooking and dining together is intimate and offers a fun activity that will bring you both closer together.

Make art

Being creative together is also considered to be a great way to enhance a relationship. Find common interests, be it learning music from Youtube or filling out the pages of your scrapbooks with old images.

Workout

It will not only get your heart rate going, but the endorphins that start coursing through you, also helps enhancing the sex. Plus, working out is something that’s a lot more fun with a partner than it is alone.

Life lists

These lists encompass all of the things that you’ve never done which you’d like to do before you die. It helps understand different sides to your partner’s personality.

Little things

It’s in your hands to turn the smallest of things into something fun. For instance, even if you guys are binge watching TV shows or movies, you might add a little bit of wine and cheese to it.