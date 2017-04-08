Being a celebrity couple has its downsides (you have to be wary of the paparazzi), but we’ll certainly trade lives with them if we could. Lots of money, lots of partying and way too much fun – these are the things that feature in a celebrity couple’s lives. Despite such luxury, celebrities find a way to break up – and sometimes a third-party is responsible for it. Let’s take a look at some such instances.

Angelina Jolie (Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston)

While we are huge fans of Angelina Jolie, we think that we can safely blame her for breaking up Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s perfect pairing. Brad and Angelina fell in love while shooting for Mr & Mrs Smith, a period in which Brad was still with Jennifer. Honestly, we don’t blame Brad too much – any man will love to be with Jolie, even if it comes at the cost of breaking someone’s (Aniston’s) heart.

Britney Spears (Kevin Federline and Shar Jackson)

Even though nobody will pass up the opportunity to date Britney Spears, the way in which Kevin Federline started his relationship with the popstar makes us lose our respect for him. Kevin left his pregnant girlfriend Shar Jackson heartbroken, to be with Spears.

Jamie Foxx (Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes)

Tom Cruise looked so smitten by Katie Holmes, that we thought that their relationship will go on till the end of time. TomKat got married in 2006, and their relationship lasted for a long time before ending on a bitter note in 2012. One of the reasons for their break-up was assumed to be Jamie Foxx, who was Tom Cruise’s friend, but later started dating Katie Holmes after she divorced Tom.

Soon-Yi Previn (Woody Allen and Mia Farrow)

This is the wierdest love triangle ever. Woody Allen and Mia Farrow lived together for a long time, until Mia found photos of Woody sleeping with their adopted daughter (yes, you read that right) Soon-Yi Previn. Woody and Mia broke up shortly after. In 1997, Previn married Allen and they too adopted two children.

Mila Kunis (Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore)

Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore’s marriage was proof that age is no barrier when it comes to love, but it didnt stand the test of time. We think there is some merit in the allegations made against Mila Kunis for playing homebreaker, as Kutcher started dating the actress shortly after his divorce with Moore.