While great sex is something that takes time, we are not against the idea of quickies. They can be extremely sexy and fun, and are a great option when you’re running against time – getting late for office, have a flight to catch, etc. That said, there are certain things you can keep in mind to get the best out of your experience.

Choose the right sex position

Sex positions like doggy style, standing and reverse sitting are great for quickies. That said, you’ll do well if the two of you are in a bit of a hurry and can make things really intense.

Try sexting beforehand

Since you’ll not have much time for foreplay, it’s better to share a few sexts beforehand so that you’re in action mode right from the word go.

Be flexible with locations

Quickies don’t always have to be in the bedroom. You can experiment and do them in a bar toilet, your kitchen or in the bathroom. Sneaking up to your wifey while she is having a bath or cooking can be extremely erotic.

Don’t remove your clothes

Since you are running short of time, you can do away with removing your clothes. You don’t have to spend too much time putting them back on as well, and as they, every second counts.

Try doing it as soon as you wake up

Quickies are also a great way to start the day, right before your brain starts to process life. You can finish up fast, get ready for work and get through the day with a smile.