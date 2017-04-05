Safe sex isn’t just about using condoms or any other form of birth control, but it also involves various other factors that you need to take under consideration. Here is what you need to know.

Don’t be shy

Before having sex with a new partner, ensure that you assess the risk for sexually transmitted infections or diseases (STIs or STDs). Basic discussions should include queries about unprotected sex in the past, STI/STD history and symptoms, apart from sexual values, boundaries and expectations.

Oral examination

We know it isn’t as pleasing to take head with a condom on but it’s the safest to do so. The male equivalent of it is to place an oral dam before going down on her. In fact, a vaccine is also available to immunize against Hepatitis A, which can be transmitted through oral/anal sex.

The liquid state

Use condoms even on sex toys and wash sex toys thoroughly between uses and between anal and vaginal sex. Even while using lubricants, choose water-based ones to avoid dissolving the condoms with oil-based lubs.

Careful backdoor entry

Apart from fulfilling fetishes, anal sex isn’t all that great for many people. So if it hurts, stop right there! Condoms containing the spermicide Nonoxynol-9 are not recommended because they can irritate anal tissue, hence increasing the risk of an STD/STI.

Image: Pinterest