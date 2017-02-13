Love is in the air and what better way to make the most of it at an exotic destination with your loved one. We list down five of the most romantic destinations where you can spend your February 14 this year.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

This desert mountain valley is house to glacial lakes with the Himalayas in the backdrop. Imagine spending quality time with your woman in these settings on the most romantic of days! Need we say more?

Alleppey, Kerala

What makes Kerala God’s Own Country are places like these. This abode along the backwaters of this southern Indian state will also make you realise that love can be discovered in the midst of tranquility as well.

Coorg, Karnataka

We can give you enough reasons for travelling to this quiet little hill station cradled in the south of Karnataka. And at this time of the year, the aroma of the Arabica coffee beans is set to drive you ultra romantic too.

Havelock Island, Andaman

From water sport adventures to scuba diving, this scenic Andaman island has everything to offer to you. So give her ample reasons to fall for you all over again either on the azure waters or the pristine beaches.

Araku Valley, Andhra Pradesh

The charm of this northeastern mountain city lies in the fact that it caters to all types of travellers including honeymooning couples. Take a peaceful walk down the deep valley or along the unknown streams. Could be her most memorable V-Day gift!