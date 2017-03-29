Labels can be unacceptable for some while others find it comforting to be able to identify with certain groups and communities. Most readers must be familiar with terms such as homosexual, transsexual and bisexual but these aren’t the only sexual orientations that exists in the world. There are as many as sixteen types of sexual orientations that you may not be aware of. Here’s listing a few of them.

Aromantic

People who do not feel romantic desire or attraction towards others are considered aromantic and this is not the same as being as asexual.

Asexual

People who identify themselves as asexual have little or no desire to engage in sexual activity. According to research, asexuality is defined as the lack of sexual attraction or sexual behavior but many a time, asexual beings do desire romantic relationships.

Demisexual

Those who identify themselves as demisexuals need a strong emotional bonding before they get sexually involved with a person.

Pansexual

Pansexuality refers to a fluid orientation wherein people are attracted to those from all genders including androgynous, transsexual and gender fluid people.

Gray-A or Gray-Asexuality

Gray-A refers to the gray area between sexuality and asexuality. This means, all those who identify themselves as Gray-A feel sexually aroused only under specific circumstances.

Autosexual

People who receive sexual gratification through means of internal stimuli are known as autosexuals. Autosexuals may often fantasize about their own selves and get attracted by looking at themselves in the mirror.

Sapiosexual

Sapiosexuals are those who are attracted to intelligence rather than someone’s physical appearance.

Lithoromantic

People who identify themselves are lithoromantic are capable of feeling romantic attraction but do not want it to be reciprocated.

All images have been sourced from Pixabay