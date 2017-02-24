If there’s one thing that makes us glad to be alive, it’s the sensations that pass through our body whenever we have an orgasm. So much so, that whenever something makes us really happy (like a favourite football team winning the championship or eating after being hungry for a day), we call that feeling orgasmic.

Orgasm is different for both men and women. As you must know, a man cannot have multiple orgasms while a woman can. We take a look at what happens to human (male and female) bodies while having an orgasm.

In men, the process of orgasm is not extremely complicated. You get aroused, your penis gets erect and after some stimulation, you ejaculate and experience orgasm. Alas, the sensation is short-lived and you’ll have to wait for some time in order for your penis to get erect again. Post ejaculation, your body also secretes hormones like oxytocin, serotonin and prolactin which makes you relaxed and sleepy.

For women, orgasm can be very different. When a woman is aroused, her vagina becomes wet and there is an increase in blood flow to the organ. This is also accompanied by the clitoris swelling in size, just like a penis gets enlarged when men get aroused. The woman also experiences an increase in heartbeat, body temperature and breathing. In addition, the breast enlarges in size with the nipples becoming hard. Some women may also start sweating. Once this stimulation reaches its peak point, there is a feeling of release which is an orgasm.