Thank god for porn. We watch it, and we know you do too. But then, there are some trends that absolutely boggle our mind. Who watches these videos? How can you get a hard on fantasizing about these things? Why is money being spent on making this?

Let’s take a look at some such trends that are too weird for our tastes.

Scrawny Young Men

Really, who wants to watch scrawny young men getting dirty? Other scrawny men perhaps.

Clown Porn

This one’s absolutely disgusting, and is a result of two things – Donald Trump’s presidency and the scary clown epidemic. Clowns are there to make you laugh. Jerking off too them is an idea that gives us the creeps.

Star Wars Porn

A lot of people in New York search for this type. Which really leads to a fall in our respect levels for people from that region. Really, we thought people there had a great taste for art.

The Rise In Mom And Son Searches

There is no love greater than a mum’s love, but to turn it into a sex video isn’t just wrong, it’s disturbing. What’s even more shocking is that last year has witnessed a gargantuan jump in the number of searches for this type of porn.

Pokemon

When we used to watch Pokemon, we didn’t even know what a hard on was. Unfortunately, there are a people who like jerking off to their characters. This is exactly the kind of stuff that makes us wish for an apocalypse.