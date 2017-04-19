While some people don’t write even a single autobiography, despite living great lives, Shane Warne is going to publish his second autobiography soon. The book was in news recently, as a tell-all stage show called Warney Uncut had to be postponed as the publishers wanted to co-ordinate everything together.

There’s a lot that we would like to read about in Warne’s second autobiography – from his IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals to revelations about his sex scandals. We really hope that more cricketers started writing their autobiographies, and here are some that we would love to read.

Sourav Ganguly





He couldn’t win the World Cup for us, but Sourav Ganguly did a lot of things right for Indian cricket. In his autobiography, we would like the left-handed batsman to open up completely about the Greg Chappell saga. Also, it will be interesting to find an insight on his captaincy techniques, and how he inspired his troops to shine.

MS Dhoni

Surely, the best Indian captain of all times, MS Dhoni’s biopic left us with a sour after taste. That’s because it was a love story with rarely anything new about the wicketkeeper’s life. Hopefully, the autobiography will be different.

Steve Smith

Steve Smith is a fearsome batsman, and one of the best cricketers of this generation. It’ll be interesting to find more about his transition from a bowler who could bat a bit to being an absolute beast with the willow in all formats of the game. We would also like a segment dedicated to the DRS brainfade that he had during Australia’s recent tour of India.

Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi had a boom or bust game that was extremely exciting for everyone. Despite playing some irresponsible shots and saying regrettable things, Afridi was a legend who played T20 style cricket way before its time. He was also a fine bowler, who could trouble the best of batsmen with his variations. It’ll be interesting to find out more about the way he thinks and the life he has had.

Mahela Jayawardene

Unfortunately for Mahela Jayawardene, his century in a World Cup final went in vain as heroics from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni saw India lift the trophy. It’ll be interesting to see him share the pain that he felt at such moments in an autobiography.