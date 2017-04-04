IPL is just around the corner, and we can’t wait to get our daily dose of cricket. Indeed, few games can be as filled with drama, suspense and tension as the contest between the bat and the ball. India’s favourite pastime makes great fodder for great cinema too, and these are some films that you should consider checking out.

Lagaan



Probably one of the best films in Indian cinema, and most certainly the best one on this list. Lagaan is a story about a group of villagers who play a game of cricket against Englishmen (who play the game regularly) to avoid paying tax for three years.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story



Even though Sushant Singh Rajput did justice to looking like MS Dhoni, the film’s storyline and its execution fell flat. There is hardly any scene depicting the complex politics prevalent inside a dressing room, and the movie feels more like a chronological reel than a story.

Iqbal



Based on a deaf-mute fast bowler, Iqbal is a gem of a movie that you should not miss. Initially, Iqbal (played by Shreyas Talpade) faces rejection because of his disability, but his immense potential with the ball helps him land a place in the Indian cricket team.

Awwal Number



Made by Dev Anand, this is a trashy Indian film that falls in the ‘so bad, it’s good’ category. Interestingly, it also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role as Sunny. After making such a disaster, we give Aamir full marks for attempting to make another cricket film (Lagaan).

Azhar



Based on the life of Mohammad Azharuddin, Azhar was another cricket biopic that fell way short of expectations. Certainly, one of Hyderabad’s favourite cricketers (other than VVS Laxman) deserved much better than the shitshow which had Emraan Hashmi playing the titular role.