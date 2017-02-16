The IPL auction is just around the corner, and three English players (Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Eoin Morgan) have attracted the highest base price of Rs. 2 crore. Unfortunately, we’ll not see Kevin Pietersen in this year’s cricket carnival as he has opted out of the tournament. Despite that, we’re excited about what English talent can do in a tournament where they have not had too many players involved.

Tymal Mills

Tymal Mills has caught the eyes with his economical bowling and ability to ball in the death overs. He has a good slower one too, so he will be a smart buy for whichever team picks him.

Ben Stokes

Allrounders are worth their weight in gold in the T20 format, and Ben Stokes is one of the best in the world. He can be a solid batsman in the lower order, and also give you a good four overs.

Chris Woakes

Like Stokes, Chris Woakes too is a solid allrounder. It’s a little bit of a shocker to see him attracting the highest base price, so we would want to see if he does justice to that amount of money in this IPL.

Jonny Bairstow

Aside from being a solid batsman, Jonny Bairstow can fulfil a wicketkeeper’s role. He can score runs at a quick pace, and has the ability to withstand the most hostile bowling attacks in the world.

Eoin Morgan

Last year, Eoin Morgan played for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but it’ll be interesting to see if he has to shift loyalties this year round. Morgan is one of the best T20 batsman around, and is capable of winning matches single-handedly.