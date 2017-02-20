India’s most awaited league is back, and all the teams were looking to buy the players that will help them win the league. While some players remained unsold even at their base price, some players attracted a bidding war that saw them being sold at astronomical prices. Let’s take a look at the players who were the most expensive.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes is a handy allrounder and will be key to Rising Pune Supergiants’ fortune in this IPL. RPS had a forgettable last year at the tournament, so they will hope the Rs. 14.5 Crore they spent on Stokes’ entry brings some much needed depth to their bowling and batting line-up.

Tymal Mills

It is rare for a bowler to be sold for so much, especially when the bowler in question doesn’t have too much international experience. But, Royal Challengers Bangalore is betting big on Tymal Mills by spending a whopping Rs. 12 crore to buy him.

Kagiso Rabada

After Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada has emerged as the next big fast bowler from South Africa. His ability to bowl a good line and length at breakneck speeds has bore fruit, and made him one of the expensive buys at this IPL for Rs. 5 crore. Certainly, Delhi Daredevils will be hoping for many wickets from him.

Trent Boult

The Kiwi pacer has a knack of picking wickets without conceding too many runs and his entry will boost Kolkata Knight Riders’ bowling line-up. We think it is a smart buy, considering they already have a great spinner in the form of Sunil Narine.

Pat Cummins

The Australian Pat Cummins joins Kagiso Rabada in Delhi Daredevils for a considerable Rs. 4.5 crore. Together, they’ll be a force to reckon with but we don’t know if it’s the smartest decision considering Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi’s home ground isn’t known for helping pace bowlers.