Every year, crores of Indian viewers pin their hopes (and their happiness) on the performance of their favourite IPL team. This will be the 10th edition, and there has been no dip as far as excitement and enthusiasm is concerned. To mark the occasion, IPL has released a song ’10 saal aapke naam’ which thanks us all for our continued support.

Dil Jumping Jhapak

I found it extremely lame and irritating when I first heard this one in 2013, but it grew over me as the tournament went on. So much so that, I would hum the inane lyrics while walking on the roads and travelling in trains.

India Ka Tyohaar

India Ka Tyohaar is probably the most emotional IPL song ever. After all, in a festival-crazy country like ours, IPL ranks right up there in terms of popularity. You might even say the excitement of the finals is at par (provided your team is in it) with the excitement that surrounds festivals like Holi and Diwali.

Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo

Kolkata Knight Riders’ anthem starring Shah Rukh Khan is incredibly hummable, and frankly much better than the theme songs of some other teams.

Duniya Hila Denge Hum

My personal favourite because I am a Mumbaikar, Duniya Hila Denge Hum has all the ingredients of a perfect team anthem. It assures you that the players are going to give their all on the pitch, and pumps you up to support them.

Whistle Podu

Frankly, I don’t know what the lyrics of this song means because I am not Tamil. But, it has a very peppy, celebratory vibe to it that makes it unforgettable. Unfortunately, CSK will not feature in this IPL, but we are sure their fans will be back next season.