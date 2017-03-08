The Pakistan Super League (PSL) just concluded with Peshawar Zalmi being crowned champions. Unfortunately, no Indian TV channel covered the event, but going by the sport’s popularity in Pakistan, we are sure it was a huge success. Several foreign players like Kevin Pietersen, Kumar Sangakkara, Sunil Narine and Darren Sammy featured in the tournament, but we’re not looking at them for now.

We are looking at the Pakistanis who made their presence felt with their performances, and could have performed for IPL teams too if only they were allowed.

Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal was once the butt of all jokes for his tendency to drop easy catches as a wicket-keeper, but he shone for Peshawar Zalmi scoring 353 runs in 11 matches at an impressive T20 average of 32.09.

Babar Azam

Babar Azam was another player who made it count, and struck some gorgeous shots through the tournament. He ended up with 291 runs in 10 matches at an average of 32.33.

Ahmad Shahzad

Ahmad Shahzad would have been a decent addition to any IPL team, and his ability to score runs at a quick nip came good in this year’s PSL too. Shahzad scored an impressive 242 runs for Quetta Gladiators at an average of 26.88.

Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan was the wrecker-in-chief of the tournament, and ended up with 16 wickets for Karachi Kings. His economy of 7.61 isn’t just as pleasing, but that’s expected from a fast bowler whose job is to pick up early wickets.

Wahab Riaz

Wahab Riaz was our pick of the lot, and we really wish we could make him play for our favourite IPL team. He took 15 wickets for Peshawar Zalmi at a miserly economy rate of 6.15. Certainly a performance that played a key role in his team winning the tournament.

Image courtesy: Players’ Twitter And Instagram Accounts, Wikimedia Commons and PSL’s Facebook Page