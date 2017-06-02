It was music to the ears of Manchester United fans to discover that veteran midfielder Michael Carrick extended his stay at the club for another year by penning a new contract. It’s no less than he deserved for his service to the team ahead of his testimonial match on Sunday. And here’s why we can’t wait for it.

The boss is back

The big news is that the gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson is returning once more to Old Trafford after hanging up his managerial boots at the end of the 2012/13 season. He will be managing one of the teams on the day, against Harry Redknapp’s men, and even sent out a cheeky message to Rio Ferdinand in the buildup.

The treble winners

The rivals

To add to the excitement further, Sir Alex will be managing his treble winners from the 2008 season that will include the legendary centre back duo of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand behind the likes of Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Dimitar Berbatov and even current club skipper Wayne Rooney.

It’s worth mentioning that Manchester isn’t going through the best of times, especially after the blasts that killed dozens at the Arianna Grande concert. Sport has nothing on the lives that were lost in the incident, but in these days of gloom, it could be a welcome source of sunshine.

For Manchester

Deserves nothing less

A word also needs to be said about the former Tottenham Hotspurs player, who has achieved an iconic status at the club despite not being recognised by the English national team as per his capabilities. He is the only Englishman to have ever won every major club trophy in the world, alongside Wayne Rooney.