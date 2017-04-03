It’s hard not to love Virat Kohli, especially if you are an Indian. He is a winner in every sense, and an able leader. However, sometimes we can’t help but think that people need to stop obsessing about him since he is not as perfect as he is made out to be. Let’s look at some of the chinks in his armour.

He Hasn’t Won India Test Matches In The Toughest Conditions

The real Test will come when India tour alien conditions like England and Australia (South Africa and New Zealand even). It’s not so difficult to win in your backyard when you have so many talented players in your team. But, we will really respect him when he avenges the humiliating defeats (humiliating is an understatement) that India was handed the last time they played Test matches in England and Australia.

He Is Yet To Win An IPL Trophy

Virat Kohli has been with RCB for a while now, and despite having one of the most power packed players on his team, Kohli has been unable to lift the trophy. It will be playing in his mind, since these days IPL is as heavily watched (sometimes more) as most international matches.

He Makes Childish Statements Sometimes

We really think a captain should be more responsible than saying that he is not friends with the players from opposition. Everyone is trying their best to win a game for their country, and what happens on the field should stay on the field.

He Has Inherited A Great Team

A lot of players who’ve been winning games for India (Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin) were bred under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Once they fade away, and we’re left with Kohli’s underlings, then we will be able to make a better assessment of Virat’s contribution to Indian cricket.

He Is Yet To Create Any Major Batting Record

Unlike Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli doesn’t have a single batting record to his name. He hasn’t scored the fastest hundred or fastest fifty. He hasn’t scored the maximum number of runs in any format. He doesn’t have the most centuries. Until, he registers his name on any one of these major records, it’ll be wrong to call him the greatest of all time.