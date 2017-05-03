Already, Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid is one of the most fearful teams in Europe. They have greats like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema in their ranks, and if they manage to land these stars too, they’ll become a class apart from other teams. They certainly have the clout and moolah to buy anyone they like, but only time will tell, if these transfers will come to fruition. For the sake of other teams, we hope they don’t. But, we know that no one can say no when Real Madrid comes calling.

Delle Alli



He is just 21, and already some pundits are making claims that he is better than English legends like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard. Based on current form, Alli can walk into any team he wants, and Real Madrid will become even more unstoppable if this deal comes through.

Eden Hazard



Hazard, Alli, Ronaldo, Bale – if that isn’t a midfield line-up fit to fight the biggest footballing legends ever, we don’t know what is. Eden Hazard has been a Real Madrid target for a long time, but this maybe the season where he might finally leave Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge for some Spanish football.

David De Gea



David De Gea has been one bright spot for Manchester United, and his solidity at goal has made Zinedine Zidane very interested in him. He won’t have a lot of work, considering Real Madrid usually attack, but De Gea is the man who can make that crucial save in an all-important knockout game. Of all the players in this list, De Gea is the man Zidane needs the most.

Kylian Mbappe



Kylian Mbappe is heavily sought after across Europe for his unbelievable performance , and you might see some transfer records being broken this summer. One team that can break the bank is Real Madrid, who have never shied away from poaching top performers from other teams.

Leonardo Bonucci



There are high chances of Pepe leaving Real Madrid, and Zidane needs a rock solid alternative for him. One man he is ready to splash money on is Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci who has been in incredible for this season.