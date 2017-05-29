We know, we know. The English Premier League and La Liga is done and dusted with, and you’re wondering what to do with your life now. Fret not, there’s plenty of sporting action to keep you hooked to your television screens before the Premier League resumes sometime in August.

Champions Trophy (Starts 1 June)



According to Indian captain Virat Kohli, Champions Trophy is more competitive than the World Cup since there is no time to relax even in the group stages. Other than the final, the most awaited match will be the encounter between India and Pakistan, a long-standing cricket rivalry that nobody can have enough of.

French Open (Starts 28 May)



Will Rafael Nadal be able to win his 10th French Open title? Or will Novak Djokovic regain top form to defend his crown? World No. 1 Andy Murray too couldn’t be ruled out, because champions have a way of finding their A-game in grand slams. It’s going to be a really exciting French Open this time, and we can all be surprised by some young talent like Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev winning the title.

Pro Kabaddi League (Starts 28 July)



The Pro Kabaddi League has turned out to be a huge success, and has successfully revived the game in the country. Last year, Patna Pirates emerged champions in both the seasons that were held in January and June. It’ll be exciting to see if they are a third time lucky, or the likes of U-Mumba or Jaipur Pink Panthers manage to spoil their party.

South Africa Tour Of England (3 Tests) (Starts 6 July)



There are sports, and then there is Test cricket. Nothing beats the joy of watching a good cricket match over a period of 5 days. Just like the recently concluded India vs Australia Test series, England vs South Africa promises to be a highly competitive affair between two well-balanced sides.

Wimbledon (Starts 3 July)



Held in London, Wimbledon is arguably the most prestigious of all grand slam titles. Last year, it was Andy Murray who lifted the trophy and he will have complete support from the British crowd this season too. Roger Federer too will be looking for his 19th Grand Slam, and he will be fresher than his counterparts considering he has skipped the clay court season entirely.

Image courtesy: Roland Garros’ Facebook Page