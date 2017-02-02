Athletes put in hours and hours of training simply for one thing: victory. So when they see their efforts bear fruit, it’s natural to celebrate. But, sometimes players go the extra mile when it comes to celebrations. We look at some such instances.

England’s Sprinkler Dance



It’s a huge achievement for an English team to tour Australia and emerge victorious and earn the coveted Ashes trophy. England did it in 2010 and they celebrated it in some style.

West Indies’ Champion Dance



After beating India in the T20 World Cup 2016, West Indies celebrated their return to their hotel rooms by dancing to Dwayne Bravo’s Champion song. Without doubt, the Caribbean cricketers are the coolest.

Pakistan team’s push-ups



It’s tough for a sub-continent side to beat England in their own backyard, so when Pakistan did it last year they decided to do something totally unexpected. The entire team went down on all fours and did push-ups.

S Sreesanth dance after hitting a six



Andre Nel had said something to Sreesanth which obviously didn’t please him. Sreesanth, despite not being a great batsman, responded with a thundering six. And he celebrated it with a wacky dance, much to everyone’s amusement.

Sourav Ganguly removes his jersey and swings it



Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh had combined to give India one of its most memorable victories and the happiest man on the planet was Sourav Ganguly. He showed it by removing his jersey, exposing his hairy chest and swinging the jersey in the air with fierce enthusiasm.