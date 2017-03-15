It’s almost been a week and we still can’t get over Barcelona’s astonishing comeback win at Camp Nou against PSG. Climbing back up from 4-0 down in the first leg to win the second 6-1 ranks among the other top turnarounds in recent European history.

Liverpool’s Istanbul fairytale

It was the biggest European match of the year and underdogs Liverpool were trailing 3-0 at the half-way mark in the 2005 final. But Rafa Benitez’s side did the unimaginable as they scored three goals in the space on nine minutes to turn the game on its head and eventually win it on penalties.

Man United’s Last Gasp Blitz

Talking of finals, this is another one for the generations. Bayern Munich were on top of the 1999 showdown up until the 89th minute with a one-goal advantage. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Teddy Sheringham scored two goals in the space of three minutes to put an end to one of the most dramatic finals in football history.

Deportivo’s Italian miracle

The great Milan of 2004 side had gotten the better of Deportivo La Coruna 4-1 in the first leg at San Siro. But little did they know that Carlos Valerón and co had different ideas as they scored four in Spain to take their team into the semi finals of the tournament and stage one of the biggest upsets of the decade.

Real Madrid’s Monaco nightmare

Ligue 1 side Monaco were beaten 4-2 at the Bernabeu in the first leg and were all set to be knocked out by the marauding 2003/04 Real Madrid outfit. But goals from Ludovic Giuly and Los Blancos loanee Fernando Morientes notched up a 3-1 win for the home side in the second leg and a major win on away goals.

FC Bayern München avoid Portuguese upset

The world was left stunned when Pep Guardiola’s Bayern were reduced to a 3-1 defeat by Porto in the first leg of their 2015 quarterfinal. But the Spaniard led his side to a clinical 6-1 win at the Allianz Arena to extinguish any hopes of a Portuguese upset.