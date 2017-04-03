The picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, located in the serene valleys of the Himalayas, proved to be a fitting venue for the recently concluded test series between India and Australia. It ranks right up there when it comes to the most beautiful global sporting venues.

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Russia

The venue for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi was constructed to resemble a snowy peak with the Caucasus Mountains and the Imeretinskaya Valley forming a gorgeous backdrop. The arena also featured on a 100-rouble bill, released a hundred days ahead of the Sochi Olympics.

Queenstown Events Centre, New Zealand

This stadium in Otago, at the foot of the Remarkables mountain range, gives Dharamshala a tough fight when it comes to being the prettiest cricket venue. The jury will be out on its proximity with an airport nearby, but we’ll never miss the chance to watch a game of cricket here.

Olympiastadion, Germany

The sweeping acrylic glass canopies of the multi-purpose venue form the horizon as you approach the outskirts of Berlin. It had played host to the 1974 FIFA World Cup and had notably remained unaffected even during the Second World War

AT&T Stadium, USA

The largest dome structure in the world was built for more than $1.3 billion, which also makes it one of the costliest global sporting properties. Home to the Dallas Cowboys rugby team, it has a seating capacity of around 80,000 and is home to one of the world’s largest HD display screens as well.

Arnos Vale, St.Vincent

Yes, just like the rest of the country, we are cricket crazy too; so please don’t mind another cricket venue on the list. But the Arnos Vale, situated at the southernmost tip of the country, deserves a mention with stunning views of the Grenadines Islands. Imagine a big six sailing right into the waters!

Images: Pinterest