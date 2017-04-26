Sports can be cruel. You can play well all season, but if you fail in the all-important match, then you are labelled as a choker. Recently, Tottenham Hotspurs choked against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final and lost 4-2.

Let’s take a look at some of the other chokers in sports.

South African Cricket Team

Despite continually producing the best players in the world, South Africa has failed to win even a single World Cup. They tend to choke in big games like semi-finals, and have often blown away games from easy positions.

Arsenal

Arsenal have had many chances of winning titles, but they fail to convert them because their players have a tendency to be far below their best at crucial moments.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Like South Africa, RCB too has not done justice to their star studded line-up. They’ve reached the play offs, but fail to bring in their A-Game during the knockout matches. Since they haven’t won anything even once, the chokers tag has been attached to them.

England Cricket Team

Despite inventing the wonderful game, the English Cricket Team has never won a 50-Over World Cup. They’ve reached the finals on three occasions though – same as India, which has won two titles.

