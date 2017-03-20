After a long and arduous journey, Bangladesh cricket is finally shedding the ‘minnows’ tag attached to them. They’ve suffered some humiliating defeats, time and again. Out of the 100 Tests they have played, they have won only nine. However, the ninth victory was the sweetest as it came against a powerful side like Sri Lanka on away soil. The Lankans are extremely tough to beat in their backyard even by the best of teams, and Bangladesh managing to beat them in the longest format goes to show that they are no longer easy pickings for any team.

Let’s take a look at other such historical moments that gave Bangladesh cricket fans a reason to smile.

First Ever Test Win Against Zimbabwe In 2005



It was their 35th Test, and they were yet to win their first Test match. So when, on January 10, 2005, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 226 runs, the taste of victory was as sweet as honey. There were several heroes for Bangladesh but the Man Of The Match award went to Enamul Haque Jr whose six-wicket haul in the second innings skittled Zimbabwe for a paltry 154.

Beating India in 2007 World Cup (and defeating South Africa)

In a match that eventually led to India being knocked out of the World Cup at group stage itself, Bangladesh pulled off a huge upset with the help of some superb bowling by Mashrafe Mortaza, Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique. The win led them to advance to the Super 8 stage where they pulled off another upset against South Africa.

Beating Pakistan In The 1999 World Cup



Bangladesh defeating a Pakistan team that comprised of a fearsome bowling line-up consisting of Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar was one of their best achievements till date. Khaled Mahmud won the Man Of The Match for knocking out Pakistan’s top order cheaply. The win looks even more significant, considering Pakistan played really well in that World Cup and even reached the finals.

2-1 series victory against India



India is one of the powerhouses of world cricket, and defeating them in a one-day series is not easy for any team. Which is why, it came as a huge surprise when Bangladesh defeated them in two back to back games in June 2015. The wrecker-in-chief was Mustafizur Rahman who took 11 wickets in the two matches and rightfully won Man Of The Match award in both games.