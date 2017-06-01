The port of Barcelona belongs to a region named Catalonia in the Iberian Peninsula. The people of the area want a separate country and even an unofficial electorate had almost three quarters of the population voting in favour for a partition. Imagine this division actually going through and the presidency club from the Spanish capital Real Madrid severing all footballing ties with the Blaugrana, and thereby leading to no El Classicos!

That would be quite a nightmare, right? But hey, cricket fans in India are already going through something similar. We have been looted of our very own version of The Ashes as India and Pakistan have stopped participating in bilateral tournaments due to political tension between the two countries. Thankfully though, they will be meeting for the first time since their World Cup match during the 2015 World Cup, as the Men in Blue begin their title defence of the ICC Champions Trophy in England on Sunday.

The thought of an Indo-Pak clash comes with heavy pangs of nostalgia. Various generations of cricket enthusiasts have grown with this rivalry being at the heart of their sporting preferences. For reference, an India-Pakistan cricket match has been estimated to attract up to one billion viewers, according to TV ratings firms and various other reports. The 2011 WC Mohali semi-final garnered 988 million viewers while the tickets to the 2015 rematch were sold out within 12 minutes.

Beginning from the 1978-79 season, the two sets of players have met for a total of 17 bilateral series. Many Indian fans won’t be happy with this stat, but their foes have had the better of them on 11 occasions against the five Indian wins with one tied outcome. In ICC tournaments however, India has undoubtedly been the better team. The Men in Green are yet to beat India in a World Cup encounter, but have won twice out of the three occasions that the teams have come face-to-face in the Champions Trophy.

Many ultra-nationalist forces on both sides of the border have demanded for Sunday’s fixture to be called off, but there seems little logic behind the argument. In fact, we believe that strengthening the sporting relationship between the two countries could even lead to the improvement of the diplomatic ties. We’d be happy to see more cricket between the two sides and so would many fans on the other side of the border, especially if the weekend’s match is as fiercely fought as some of the recent Classicos!

Image: Pinterest