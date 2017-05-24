David De Gea has been a rock for Manchester United this season, but there are strong rumours that he will get transferred to Real Madrid for the next season. The Spaniard’s exit will leave a gaping hole in the United side, and whoever replaces him will have big shoes to fill. That said, he isn’t the only great goalkeeper in the world, so let’s look at some others who can replace him.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The 18-year-old goalkeeping sensation from AC Milan has been on fire, and has earned high praise from Gianluigi Buffon himself. “You will understand that the world of greats is a difficult one but you have all the qualities, moral and human ones, to create an important space [for yourself], to be happy and define an era,” Buffon said in a birthday wish for the young goalkeeper.

Jan Oblak

Before joining Manchester United, David De Gea was playing for Atletico Madrid. His replacement can come from the same club, as Jan Oblak is every bit capable of keeping the Premier League strikers at bay. His Atletico teammate, Antoine Griezmann (who is also a United target) praised Oblak as the world’s best goalkeeper.

Hugo Lloris

Along with its superb defense, Tottenham have conceded the lowest number of goals this season thanks to Hugo Lloris. He has been on fire, and his consistency is something Mourinho would love to have in the side. It’s not certain whether Mauricio Pochettino will sell him, but with the big pockets that Manchester United have, a transfer could happen successfully.

Kasper Schmeichel

Leicester City’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is another good option for Manchester United. He was instrumental in helping Leicester win the title in the 2015-16 season, and is a solid replacement for De Gea. There’s a little bit of history attached to the possible transfer as well, considering his father Peter Schmeichel (also a goalkeeper) was a Manchester United legend.