With 93 points in their kitty, Chelsea have won the English Premier League by a comfortable margin of 7 points. It was a complete team effort with contributions from Diego Costa, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante among others. The Blues were also ably led by Antonio Conte who took them from 10th position to the 1st position, in a single season. Let’s take a look back at some key moments from an extraordinary campaign.

The Entry Of Antonio Conte, N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso

After finishing 10th, Chelsea boss Roman Abrahamovic saw the need for fresh faces in the team. Thankfully, for him, those fresh faces delivered. Conte was the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho and N’Golo Kante (who won many awards this year) was an absolute rock in the midfield. Marcos Alonso scored his fair share of important goals too.

Playing Just 3 Defenders At The Back

During their match against Arsenal, where they were trailing by 3 goals, Antonio Conte delivered a masterstroke. He decided to change the formation (3-4-3) and played just three defenders at the back. It led to Chelsea not conceding a goal for the next 10 hours of football, and set the tone for the rest of the season.

Losing To Crystal Palace At Home

Chelsea were cruising away to a title victory, but a loss to Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge led to some doubts creeping in. More so, because Tottenham Hotspurs, there closest rivals were in the form of their life and were on a mesmerizing winning streak. There was a FA Cup semi-final between Spurs and Chelsea too, and Chelsea winning that could be counted as a key moment.

Winning against Everton Away

After Chelsea’s loss to Manchester United, a loss against Everton would have made the title race very interesting. But it didn’t happen, thanks to a screamer of a goal from Pedro which set the tone for a 3-0 hammering. After that win, Spurs’ hopes of winning the title were miniscule, and after they lost against West Ham, the title was within touching distance of Antonio Conte’s men.