After months of being discreet about their relationship, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have finally made it official. Yes everyone! The Delhi Daredevils cricketer recently took everyone by surprise by announcing his engagement with the Chak De! India actress, that too in the middle of the IPL season.

He posted about his engagement on social media in the most adorable way and fans couldn’t stop gushing about the couple and their wonderful romance. Take a look.

Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge pic.twitter.com/rUOtObFhiX — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) April 24, 2017

But this isn’t the only time Bollywood stars and cricketers have kindled a romance and have ended up dating or even marrying each other. There have been a number of link-ups of Bollywood stars with cricketers in the past and while some romances have had a happy ending, others have resulted in a break-ups and heartache. Here’s taking a look at a few of them.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The former Indian captain (who was also the late Nawab of Pataudi) met Bollywood beauty Sharmila Tagore through common friends and they both fell in love. They eventually got married (after a lot of convincing due to their religions) and have three children: Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan.

Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards

Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards were in a relationship with each other while he was still married but it sadly came to an end. Masaba Gupta, the noted fashion designer is their child.

Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani and cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin’s relationship began after they worked in an advertisement together. Azharuddin divorced his first wife and tied the knot with Sangeeta in 1996. However, their relationship only lasted for 14 years.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Everyone knows about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s love story. All those who don’t can check out Virat’s display picture on Instagram and figure it out for themselves. The two lovebirds are always seen together by the paparazzi and Virat always stands up for his ladylove, especially during that time when there was a whole lot of backlash against Anushka visits to cheer for her cricketer boyfriend during matches.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh

They both were dating since a long while and finally tied the knot in October 2015. Their wedding was definitely a star studded affair and quite recently, the two were blessed with a daughter.

Zeenat Aman and Imran Khan

She was Miss Asia Pacific while the dashing Imran Khan was a successful Pakistani cricketer. There was a lot of media coverage when they both got together since the two were superstars in their respective fields. But it ended soon with many blaming their nationalities as the reason for their break-up.