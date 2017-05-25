This Friday, Sachin: A Billion Dreams will be releasing, and the crores of fans that the cricketer has will be waiting for it with bated breath. Even though, we know most things about the cricketer, we are hoping that we’ll discover something new about Master Blaster in the movie.

For now, let’s take a look at who he follows (only 79 accounts, at the time of writing this article) on Twitter, which is something we do on a weekly basis.

Cricketers and Other Sports Stars

The major chunk of the 79 accounts that Sachin follows is comprised of cricketers. He follows the likes of Brendon McCullum, Harbhajan Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Sourav Ganguly, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan among others. He also follows legends from other sport like Mahesh Bhupathi, Vishwanathan Anand and Roger Federer.

Businessmen

After sportsmen, Sachin seems to be interested in the Twitter timelines of businessmen. He follows people from both India and abroad, including the likes of Bill Gates, Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and Satya Nadella.

Actors and Musicians

Even though he doesn’t follow big actors like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt, Sachin seems to have a healthy interest in Bollywood. He follows a lot of actors like Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.

We all know that Sachin is a great fan of Mark Knopfler, and he follows him on Twitter too. He also follows some Indian musicians like Sunidhi Chauhan, Mika Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.