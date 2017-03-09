Renowned for their passion for the game, sturdy management skills, and sharpness, these powerful men are the managers of some of the best football teams across the globe. But that’s not the only reason we’re featuring them here. Apart from their management skills, these smoking hot men have also been charming women around the world with their impeccable style, strong personalities and their confident demeanour.

So ladies, if until now you’ve only been drooling over sexy football players, you’re in for a surprise. With their dashing looks and their high hotness quotient, these hunky managers can give any football player a run for his money. And we’re not kidding. Take a look for yourselves.

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Ustedes lo hicieron posible. Yo sólo lo recojo. Gracias cuerpo técnico, gracias equipo y gracias afición. A post shared by Diego Pablo Simeone (@simeone) on Oct 27, 2014 at 4:26pm PDT

Diego Simeone keeps it simple when it comes to style. Almost all the time he wears black, and pulls it off with grace.

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

The former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager is definitely the thinking woman’s sex symbol.

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

👔1⃣🙌 One year with @Zidane… Un año con @Zidane… 🏆 UEFA Champions League 🏆 UEFA Super Cup 🏆 FIFA Club World Cup #HalaMadrid A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:30am PST

Zinedine Zidane retired from football a long time, but he still looks just as fit and sexy as he did when he was a player. Zidane stands out as a man who is strong – both mentally and physically.

Andre Villa Boas (Shanghai SIPG)

Shanghai by night! 🔝#shanghai #china A post shared by André Villas Boas (@officialavb) on Nov 22, 2016 at 6:41am PST

He may not have enjoyed much success as a manager for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but he seems to be doing fine at Shanghai SIPG now. One thing he never lost out on is his good looks and charm and he can give sleepless nights to any female football fan.

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

after 10 training sessions i can say”i love to work with these guys” A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho) on Jul 13, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT



This man’s confidence and arrogance on the field makes him irresistible to a lot of women out there. Especially, those women who are supporting the team he is managing.