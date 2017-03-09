Renowned for their passion for the game, sturdy management skills, and sharpness, these powerful men are the managers of some of the best football teams across the globe. But that’s not the only reason we’re featuring them here. Apart from their management skills, these smoking hot men have also been charming women around the world with their impeccable style, strong personalities and their confident demeanour.
So ladies, if until now you’ve only been drooling over sexy football players, you’re in for a surprise. With their dashing looks and their high hotness quotient, these hunky managers can give any football player a run for his money. And we’re not kidding. Take a look for yourselves.
Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)
Diego Simeone keeps it simple when it comes to style. Almost all the time he wears black, and pulls it off with grace.
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
Fashionista Guardiola models in a Winter Jacket for @Dsquared2 #Pep pic.twitter.com/JSKYNvvXBh
— The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) March 2, 2017
The former Barcelona and current Manchester City manager is definitely the thinking woman’s sex symbol.
Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)
Zinedine Zidane retired from football a long time, but he still looks just as fit and sexy as he did when he was a player. Zidane stands out as a man who is strong – both mentally and physically.
Andre Villa Boas (Shanghai SIPG)
He may not have enjoyed much success as a manager for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, but he seems to be doing fine at Shanghai SIPG now. One thing he never lost out on is his good looks and charm and he can give sleepless nights to any female football fan.
Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)
This man’s confidence and arrogance on the field makes him irresistible to a lot of women out there. Especially, those women who are supporting the team he is managing.