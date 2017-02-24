Zlatan Ibrahomovic is clearly one of the most magnetic footballers in the world, and has often courted controversy by making bold comments. One thing that registers in our memory is him accusing then Barcelona manager of driving him like a Fiat, even though he was like a Ferrari.

His Instagram page is filled with some breathtaking photos of the star, and we are loving it.

Zlatan, who has already scored 24 goals this season, has earned himself legions of fans who are supporting Manchester United. That he came as a free transfer from PSG only adds to the love that he has been getting.

The Swede also makes it a point to extend his support for causes, and uses his wealth to improve lives for others.

The striker is also fond of chilling with friends, and often posts images of himself with them.

On top of it all, sits Zalatan’s many achievements and he loves to bask in the glory that trophies bring.

We’re surely loving watching him cut through the defenders while playing as a Manchester United striker. At 35, he may not have many years left behind him, but even now he is not far from his peak.