Here’s something special for all you ladies out there. If your days have been a little dull lately, this is bound to pep you up. The IPL season begins soon and it is definitely time to feast your eyes on some of the hottest players (regardless of the teams they’re playing for) who’ll be slaying it on the field. Take a look.

Virat Kohli (India)

Anticipation. #Forever A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:08am PST

This dashing batsman is known to give sleepless nights to women across the globe with his good looks and his on-field aggressive demeanor.

Mitchell Starc (Australia)

Sri Lanka bound… catch you in a couple months… #travelbuddy #goat A post shared by Mitch Starc (@mstarc56) on Jul 8, 2016 at 9:57pm PDT

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mitchell Starc bowls fast yorkers that can dismantle the concentration of most batsmen. His infectious smile can have the same effect on the ladies.

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Has anyone lost a slug? 👨🏻🐌 24 days into @movember https://au.movember.com/mospace/12103637 to donate. A post shared by Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) on Nov 23, 2015 at 1:05pm PST

Pat Cummins was brought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4.5 crore this season, but that was just for his bowling skills. If you could put a price on his looks, it will certainly be multiple times that amount.

Chris Woakes (England)

Brilliant night @thepca awards the other night! Never fails to impress! Thanks for all the kind messages. Exciting winter ahead! 🍾 🏏 A post shared by Chris Woakes (@chriswoakes) on Sep 30, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest recruit is an all-rounder who can perform both with the bat and the ball. To make things even more unfair for the rest of the men, he’s been blessed with looks that can make any top Hollywood actor envious.

Lendl Simmons

A post shared by Lendl Mark Simmons (@simmo54) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

His fiery batting (and some gorgeous shots) at the top of the order is certainly entertaining. We also like the innocence in his eyes and his body language, which is why he finds a place in our list.