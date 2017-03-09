Here’s something special for all you ladies out there. If your days have been a little dull lately, this is bound to pep you up. The IPL season begins soon and it is definitely time to feast your eyes on some of the hottest players (regardless of the teams they’re playing for) who’ll be slaying it on the field. Take a look.
Virat Kohli (India)
Anticipation. #Forever
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on
This dashing batsman is known to give sleepless nights to women across the globe with his good looks and his on-field aggressive demeanor.
Mitchell Starc (Australia)
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mitchell Starc bowls fast yorkers that can dismantle the concentration of most batsmen. His infectious smile can have the same effect on the ladies.
Pat Cummins (Australia)
Pat Cummins was brought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 4.5 crore this season, but that was just for his bowling skills. If you could put a price on his looks, it will certainly be multiple times that amount.
Chris Woakes (England)
Kolkata Knight Riders’ latest recruit is an all-rounder who can perform both with the bat and the ball. To make things even more unfair for the rest of the men, he’s been blessed with looks that can make any top Hollywood actor envious.
Lendl Simmons
His fiery batting (and some gorgeous shots) at the top of the order is certainly entertaining. We also like the innocence in his eyes and his body language, which is why he finds a place in our list.