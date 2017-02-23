The much-awaited Test series between India and Australia is underway, and while all the pundits are predicting a 4-0 whitewash, the outcome may be different if some Australian players find their A-game. For India, the usual high-performers will be expected to perform and deliver the goods once again like they did in the series against England.

We are excited to see how it all pans out, and have our eyes set on these five players.

Virat Kohli

India’s captain seems in a form where he cannot do anything wrong. But we all know about the ruthless way in which law of averages works. Will it catch up with Kohli in this tournament? We’ll have to wait and see.

Steven Smith

Steven Smith will be key to Australia’s campaign both as a batsman and as a captain. It’s likely that Australia will be pegged back early in the tournament, but they will have their opportunities too. It’s whether Smith can inspire his men to grab those opportunities at crucial moments that can make all the difference.

Ravichandran Ashwin

With India’s tendency to provide turning tracks, Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to be the wrecker-in-chief just like he was during England’s tour of India. If he allows the Australian batsman to figure him out, the home side will be under huge pressure to deliver the requisite twenty wickets innings after innings.

Mitchell Starc

India’s pitches are conducive to reverse-swing, and Mitchell Starc (along with Josh Hazelwood) will be expected to wreak havoc with his speed and ability to consistently bowl in the right areas. Even though, he may not be as effective as he is on Australian pitches, he will still be expected to take key wickets and get the team out of troublesome situations.

Nathan Lyon

During Australia’s last tour of India, Nathan Lyon had given the visitors reasons to smile by his superb performance in Delhi where he took 7 wickets for 94 runs. He’ll be expected to bowl a lot of overs, and trouble the Indian batsman with his off-spin.