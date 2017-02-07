It is a well-recorded fact that the cricketing maestro Sachin Tendulkar was way better suited for the pitch than the TV screen. Many might not be able to achieve what he did in his sporting career, but many of his juniors, and even some contemporaries, have proved to be better in front of the camera.

Virat Kohli

Everything that the Indian captain touches is turning to gold these days. Apart from his on-field antics, a TV commercial that he did for an ethnic wear brand last year was among his commendable shows off it. And if you’ve watched him on Kapil Sharma’s, you know exactly what we’re talking about.

MS Dhoni

Okay we agree that MS isn’t the best of actors. But after a series of expressionless performances in TV commercials, the former Indian skipper pulled off one to remember in this tribute to the mothers by the Indian cricket team.

Yuvraj Singh

The story of the explosive left-hander’s life has been like Lance Armstrong, minus the doping that is. And he took us through it in an extremely emotional ad for a life insurance company. Grab a pack of tissues in case you’re going to watch it for the first time.

Sourav Ganguly

Talking of emotional TVCs, Dada really got us all choked up with this soft drink commercial in 2007. Remember the Greg Chappell era when he was scapegoated for everything that went wrong with the team? This ad accompanied his comeback into the team and was a fitting tribute to his contribution in Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid

Mr Dependable is fondly called Jammy for his father’s association with a jam-making company. And he played the good son by featuring in one of the ads for the brand that has him sporting multiple get-ups. Watch it to believe it!