After much ado, India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy was announced on Monday. While the likes of Shikhar Dhawan made successful comebacks, some players might consider themselves unlucky to have missed out on the flight to the UK for the eight-team tournament.

Rishabh Pant

The Delhi youngster has taken huge strides in the past 12 months or so with his performances in the Under-19 circuit and then the Indian domestic season. He even broke into India’s T20I squad and has definitely left a mark on the ongoing season of the IPL as well.

Kuldeep Yadav

The former UP youngster made an impressive debut in the India v Australia Test series, picking up wickets in a crucial juncture during the last match, which India eventually won. He has enjoyed a consistent run in the playing XI for the Kolkata Knight Riders too this season.

Yuzhvendra Chahal

In the out of sort Royal Challengers Bangalore side, the leggie has been one of the few silver linings. He has picked up the highest number of wickets for his team and had even impressed when given the chance for India’s international side.

Nitish Rana

The Delhi batsman was an anonymous figure since a few weeks back. He is now a household name in the country with some scintillating performances with the bat that have put Mumbai Indians in form control of the IPL points table ahead of the playoffs.

