India’s biggest sports carnival, the Indian Premier League is done and dusted with its 10th edition. Mumbai Indians have been crowned champions after stealing a 1 run victory against Rising Pune Supergiants. Before the start of the tournament, a lot of money was spent – and some of it was in vain. While Ben Stokes and Rashid Khan, were worth every penny of their huge pay packet, there were some others who didn’t do adequate justice.

Tymal Mills

RCB’s campaign went down south throughout this year, and Tymal Mills didn’t do anything to make it better. He was brought for a mammoth Rs 12 crore, and played just 5 matches in which he took just 5 wickets at the cost of 153 runs. His economy rate of 8.57 wasn’t impressive either.

Trent Boult

Brought for a neat package of Rs 5 crores, all KKR fans expected big things from Trent Boult. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver and took just 5 wickets in 6 matches at the cost of 216 runs. To make matters worse, his economy rate was a shameful 9.06.

Chris Woakes

Another poor buy from KKR, Chris Woakes cost the Gautam Gambhir-led side 4.2 crores. And even though his performance wasn’t terrible, it didn’t justify the price tag. He played 13 matches, and was terrible with the bat – scoring just 46 runs from 13 games. With the ball, he performed well at times, and took 17 wickets. However, his economy rate of 8.77 wasn’t up to the standards expected from him.

Angelo Mathews

A power player in every respect, Angelo Mathews has been handy with the bat and ball throughout his career. But, in this IPL, he played just 3 matches for Delhi Daredevils despite costing Rs 2 crores. In those three matches too, Mathews didn’t do anything to write home about. He took no wickets, and scored just 32 runs.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada is an up and coming superstar who looks like he will do great things for South Africa in the years to come. However, that fiery spark was missing during this IPL for Zaheer Khan led Delhi Daredevils. Rabada, who cost Rs 5 crores, delivered just 6 wickets in the 6 matches he played at an expensive economy rate of 8.81.