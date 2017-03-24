India’s favourite cricket carnival is coming back, and our patience is running thin with every passing day. That is why we are doing a ton of posts in our build-up to the tournament. One thing that adds to the entertainment factor in matches are the on-field tussles. They are bound to happen given the pressure to perform and win.

Over the years, there have been many memorable tussles. Let’s take a look at few of them.

S Sreesanth – Harbhajan Singh

Probably, the ugliest of IPL fight of them all. Harbhajan Singh slapped S Sreesanth, which left him crying on national television.

Gautam Gambhir – Virat Kohli

After being dismissed, Virat Kohli got into a war of words with Gautam Gambhir. We assume their were abuses shared considering their body language. The two charged at each other in ana aggressive manner and had to be stopped by other players and the umpire.

Mitchell Starc – Kieron Pollard

Both Kieron Pollard and Mitchell Starc will meet years later and have a good laugh about this incident. In the heat of the moment though, Kieron Pollard threw a bat angrily at the ground after Starc sent a ball slinging at him even though he wasn’t prepared. Thankfully, Pollard’s bat didn’t strike Starc and everyone was safe.

Virat Kohli – Kevin Pietersen

In an embarrassing mix-up, Kevin Pietersen was run out with Virat Kohli on the striker’s end. Kohli didn’t leave the crease even though he was asked to by Pietersen. What resulted was an ugly exchange between teammates.

Harbhajan Singh – Ambati Rayudu

Ambati Rayudu dived to save a boundary, but was unable to do so. In fact, if he hadn’t dived the player behind him would have been able to stop the boundary. Due to this mix-up, Harbhajan Singh launched a barrage of abuse at Rayudu who didn’t take it sitting down.

Image courtesy: IPLT20.com