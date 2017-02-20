The Indian Premier League has set foot into its 2017 edition with the first rounds of auctions. While various players went under the hammer on Monday, many notable names found no bidders at all. Here’s a look at the most shocking ones.

Imran Tahir

The South African leggie might be ranked as the number one T20 bowler in the world but IPL franchise owners thought otherwise. At a base price of Rs 50 lakh, he wasn’t even that expensive.

Ishant Sharma

The Indian seemer has been one of the most revered names ever since the inception of the IPL. He even impressed during India’s one-off Test against Bangladesh and his exclusion is a little difficult to fathom.

Irfan Pathan

The man of the match in the final of the 2007 World T20 went unsold at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. This, despite his run of impressive performances in the recent Mushtaque Ali Trophy T20 tournament, is debatable.

Thisara Perrera

In his 37 IPL outings, the Sri Lankan all-rounder has proved to be a useful option with a strike rate (batting) of close to 140 and a tally of 31 wickets with the ball. He has even been a part of IPL -winning sides.

Alex Hales

The Englishman has earned a reputation for his explosive batting with a T20 strike rate of close to 140 and near-30 average. We would definitely have bid for him despite a Rs 1 crore price tag.

Other notable unsold players: Jason Holder, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Santner, Jonny Bairstow, Parvez Rasool