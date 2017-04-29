The Indian Premier League is in full flow, and we are having a great time supporting our favourite team. But, it’s not just the players who are grabbing all the attention. IPL has a stellar supporting cast with a lot of former greats helping teams form the right strategy to emerge victorious.

Since wishful thinking is our favourite pastime, we came up with a list of names that can challenge any team on their day.

Top Order

Sachin Tendulkar (Mumbai Indians) – Captain

Virender Sehwag (Kings XI Punjab)

Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians)

Middle-order

Jacques Kallis (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Jonty Rhodes (Mumbai Indians)

Wicket-keeper

Mark Boucher (wk) (Kolkata Knight Riders)

*Video shows him when he was part of the RCB squad. Not an ideal choice considering he isn’t the best T20 batsman, but then we didn’t have many options. Probably Delhi Daredevils’ Dravid could be the wicket-keeper, but he isn’t a great T20 batsman either. And when it comes to keeping, Boucher is as good as you can get.

Bowlers

Heath Streak (Gujarat Lions)

Daniel Vettori (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Muttiah Muralitharan (Sun Risers Hyderabad)

*Video shows him when he was part of the CSK squad. Another champion IPL team.

Shane Bond (Mumbai Indians)

Allan Donald (Royal Challengers Bangalore)