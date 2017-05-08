It’s been a season of tumbling records as another one was broken by an unlikely Sunil Narine on Sunday. In Kolkata Knight Riders’ six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, he smashed his way to the fastest 50 in the tournament’s history to go past several big-hitting names in T20 cricket.

Adam Gilchrist (DC) – 17 balls

After an underwhelming first season in the IPL, the Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers went on to become champions in the next; thanks to the semi-final winning knock by the skipper. After notching up the then fastest IPL fifty, the Aussie ended up taking the Delhi Daredevils bowlers for 85 in 35 deliveries as his team chased the target with 14 balls to spare.

Chris Morris (DD) – 17 balls

Chasing 173 against the Gujarat Lions in 2016, the South African all-rounder Chris Morris struck a critical 87-run partnership with fellow Protea JP Duminy after DD being four down in under 11 overs. The effort though wasn’t enough to see the Daredevils past the finish line as they felt agonizingly short by one run.

Kieron Pollard (MI) – 17 balls

The target was 173 and the Mumbai-team needed to win the game in order to stay alive in the 2016 IPL. And with 69 required from the final seven overs, the stage was set for the West Indian to pull off one of his best IPL shows with the bat. By the end of his onslaught, the match was over within the 18th over.

Suresh Raina (CSK) – 16 balls

A target of 227 seems an almost unattainable objective, especially if you’re playing in a knockout game. But the Chennai Superkings were intent on spoiling the party for the Kings XI Punjab who were powered by a blistering hundred by Virendra Sehwag. Raina’s outing helped them amass 100 in the first six overs, but his dismissal soon thereafter ensured that the impossible wasn’t breached.

Yusuf Pathan (KKR) – 15 balls

Narine’s Kolkata teammate Yusuf Pathan lit up the Eden Gardens by ripping apart a Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling lineup that comprised the likes of the formidable Dale Steyn. KKR needed to chase down 161 within 15.2 overs to finish second and by the end of Pathan’s 22-ball 72, the target had been more than achieved.

Images: Club Facebook Page