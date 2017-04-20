It’s exciting to see a strong contest between bat and ball, but watching an umpire play spoilsport is something that totally ruins it. With DRS becoming a part of most Test matches, we want IPL to have the same system as well. Alas, this IPL will be without DRS, and players will have to contend with some unfortunate decisions that can change the game. Let’s look at some of the major umpiring howlers of this edition.

Jos Buttler given out LBW against RPS despite edging the ball clearly (Match 2)

Not for the only time, Mumbai Indians had to bear the brunt of shoddy umpiring. What’s worse for Buttler is that he was in scintillating form and could have scored a lot more runs than he did.

Rohit Sharma given out LBW against KKR despite edging the ball clearly (Match 7)

Rohit Sharma wasn’t impressed, and as a Mumbai Indians fan, neither was I. Certainly, Rohit would have referred that if there was DRS.

Jos Buttler given out LBW against KKR despite the ball clearly missing leg stump (Match 7)

Buttler had to bear the brunt once again, as umpire Nitin Menon decided to give him out to an Ankit Rajpoot delivery. Replays suggested that the ball would have missed the leg stump comfortably. Buttler will hope that he doesn’t get many other bad decisions in the upcoming edition.

David Warner takes strike despite hitting a boundary of the last over (Match 10)

The umpires didn’t see it. Nor did any of the opposition players. Something that is hard to swallow, considering the grand scale of the match.

Robin Uthappa not given out against Sun Risers Hyderabad despite clearly edging the ball (Match 14)

This time, the bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had to suffer. A clear edge was ignored by the umpire, and what should have ideally been a duck translated into a handy 68 off 39 balls for KKR’s Robin Uthappa.