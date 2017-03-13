Virat Kohli and his men might have pulled off a dramatic comeback win in the second Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia, but Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma and his exchange of facial expressions with Steve Smith won social media better. It was the latest addition to the long glossary of cricket’s funny on-field incidents.

Kenneth Benjamin’s Missing Ball

The West Indian bowler ran up from his mark but in his delivery stride showed empty hands to indicate to the English batsman that he didn’t have a ball. Incidentally, umpire Cyril Mitchley had forgotten to hand over the cherry after the break to the pacer.

Niel McKenzie’s Pants Come Off

While fielding in the outfield during a One Day International between South Africa and Australia, Niel McKenzie made a valiant attempt to save a boundary. He got up only to discover that his pants also dropped down to his knees in the process.

Inzamam Falls On Stumps

Pakistan were touring England back in the day and it was one of the better phases in spinner Monty Panesar’s career. But it wasn’t a rank turner that got Inzi out but a simple armball that landed on his leg stumps which, in an attempt to pull, made him lose his balance and wreck the furniture all over.

Shadab Jakati’s Fielding Antics

The lesser said about this incident the better. Watch it to believe it.

McGrath Red-Carded

After a long talk to umpire Billy Bowden and his captain Ricky Ponting, legendary Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath attempted to bowl an illegal underarm delivery to Kyle Mills during an ODI. Funnily he was stopped halfway and red-carded football-style by the funny Kiwi official.