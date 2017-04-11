IPL 2017 is here, and while all our attention is on the cricket – it doesn’t hurt to look elsewhere once in a while. So without further ado, let’s look at some supercool WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of top IPL players.

Sakshi Dhoni

You might have seen her story in the Rising Pune Supergiants wicketkeeper’s biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sakshi recently posted a photo of herself sporting Chennai Super Kings’ (Dhoni’s previous team) helmet – something we are not sure the RPS team owners would have enjoyed seeing.

Mayanti Langer

Mayanti Langer is easily the biggest female sports anchor in the country today, and has created a solid identity for herself. She is also the wife of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s all-rounder Stuart Binny.

Ritika Sajdeh

While Mumbai Indians’ captain Rohit Sharma will have plenty of reasons to be tensed in this edition of IPL, he can always find comfort by speaking to his beautiful wife – Ritika Sajdeh, whom he married last year.

Candice Warner

Clearly the hottest WAG of them all, Candice Warner is cheering for her husband and captain of Sun Risers Hyderabad, David Warner. Having won the IPL last year, and with a great team this year, David should ideally take the winners medal back home for her wife.

Danielle de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers must be a nightmare for opposition bowlers, but for wife Danielle de Villiers, he is nothing but a dream come true. One look at the photos of them together on Instagram, and you know that they are truly made for each other.