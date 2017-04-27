On a tennis court, love has a negative connotation since it means zero points. That said, it is not a place devoid of romance. Recently, a tennis match was interrupted due to sex sounds made by a couple. Long back, Steffi Graf was asked “Will you marry me?” from someone in the crowd. Such incidents add some verve into a game, that is known for its fierce competitiveness and insane energy.

Surely, WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of tennis players make for more interesting television than WAGs of other athletes. Due to the intermittent nature of the game, there is enough time for the camera to focus on Mirka Federer, Jelena Djokovic or Kim Sears after a tense break point, or before a crucial match point. You can often see them cheer for their hubbies with ‘come ons’, sometimes to the extent that they look more tensed than the player himself.

When it comes to finding a mate too, tennis players love dating other tennis players. Just like doctors. Probably because the solitary life that a tennis player lives makes them difficult mates for people from other profession. There have been many examples – Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, were probably the most successful. Roger and Mirka too are tennis players, even though Roger might be far more successful. Gael Monfils and Dominika Cibulkova, Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov – these are some other examples that come to mind.

There is a wonderful movie called Wimbledon, a romantic comedy based on the life of two tennis players. It stars Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles, and is one of those rare films that celebrate love between sportsmen.