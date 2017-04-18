Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran Younis Khan recently announced their retirement from cricket upon the completion of the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies. The old hands have been around during all the years of the fierce India-Pakistan rivalry, along with the erstwhile likes of Shahid Afridi and more.

But once these gentlemen are gone, there will only be handful of familiar faces left in the team for Indian fans, since the arch-rivals have hardly played any cricket against the Men in Blue in the recent past. Here’s what you need to know about the next generation of Pakistan cricket.

Picking up the pieces

The last of the known faces in the Paksitan Test squad would be a certain Wahab Riaz, who lit up the 2015 World Cup in Australia. He bowled his heart out even against semi-finalists India in the Indo-Pak clash during the tournament.

Occupying the ‘senior’ places in the dressing room would also be wicketkeeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed, who is set to be promoted from his deputy duties to full-time captaincy in next to no time. The batting duo of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq are also fairly well-known while Yasir Shah has been at the helm of the spin department following Saeed Ajmal’s ouster.

The breakthrough boys

Talking of spinners, the 18-year-old Shadab Khan has been making headlines after his T20 exploits in the Caribbean earned him a call into the Test side for the forthcoming series. A prodigious turner of the ball, teenage legspinner Shadab Khan burst onto the scene during the 2016/17 PSL season and then scalped a total of eight wickets in three T20s against the West Indies recently.

Four other uncapped Test players, apart from Shadab, have also been included in the squad – middle order batsman Usman Salahuddin, pacers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas and spinner Mohammad Asghar.

Of comebacks and aspirants

Elsewhere, Ahmed Shehzad and Shan Masood are also back in the fray now. They will be aspiring to fill in the shoes of the big guns that will bid goodbye to the game at the end of the series. So will be the 22-year-old Babar Azam. He smashed a hattrick of hundreds in the UAE last year and now eyes a long-term spot in the Test team.

However, the one man who will forever be aspiring to wipe the dirt on his collar is Mohammad Amir. The 24-year-old had enjoyed a dream debut as a teenager before finding himself in the middle of a spot-fixing controversy. The left-arm pacer returned to international cricket, after serving a three-year ban, not too long ago and will always carry an extra responsibility, both towards the team and the game.

Images: Pinterest and PCB