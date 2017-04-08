IPL is here, and our cricketers are making a fortune out of hitting sixes and picking wickets. In a lot of cases, players are getting paid handsomely for just warming the bench. But despite all that money, cricketers are hungry for more and many of them have invested in projects that will add significant numbers to their bank account balance.

Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar might not have the same business acumen as much as he has batting talent, but that doesn’t stop the Little Master from putting his money into projects that excite him. He owns the Kochi franchisee (Kerala Blasters) in Indian Super League, as well as the Bengaluru franchisee (Bengaluru Blasters) in Pro Badminton League. Other than these two investments, Sachin has stakes in several other ventures as well.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s playing schedule might not leave him with much time for business, but having seen a life without privileges – he is making every buck count. He has invested in sports teams like Chennaiyin FC and Ranchi Rays, and also holds a stake in Rhiti Sports – a company that manages cricketers.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain has plenty of things to worry about as an Indian captain, but money certainly isn’t one of them. Kohli has invested left, right and centre when it comes to businesses. He set up his own menswear brand called Wrogn, and also owns stakes in Indian Super League side FC Goa among other investments.

Virender Sehwag

Unlike Dhoni and Kohli, Virender Sehwag doesn’t have to worry about playing competitive cricket anymore. He has probably launched the best venture among all the cricketers – that of Sehwag International School. The school aims to groom youngsters into capable individuals, and we won’t be shocked if there is a future Indian cricketer walking the corridors at the moment.